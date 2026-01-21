Catholic World News

Kazakh bishop proposes apostolic constitution to settle Latin Mass dispute

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop who ministers in Kazakhstan said that he has asked Pope Leo to promulgate an apostolic constitution that places the ordinary and extraordinary forms of the Mass on equal footing.

Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider, ORC, of Astana said that his proposal would guarantee “complete freedom and the co-existence of both forms, pacific co-existence, with no limitations and impediments of both forms.”

“Just like a bishop cannot forbid the Novus Ordo, the same principle applies: a bishop cannot limit or forbid the traditional form,” the prelate said of his proposal, made to the Pontiff during an audience last month.

