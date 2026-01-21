Catholic World News

Cardinal Koch sees ecumenism as ‘tool of peace for the world’

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Observing that “Jesus wanted one Church, not a variety of churches,” Cardinal Kurt Koch said that “ecumenism can assist society if it does not mirror society’s discord, but is rather itself a sign of unity.”

The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity told Vatican News that ecumenism is a “tool of peace for the world” and that ecumenism “can assist society if it does not mirror society’s discord, but is rather itself a sign of unity.”

The prelate, appointed to his position by Pope Benedict in 2010, made his remarks during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

