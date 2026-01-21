Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for effective prevention, punishment of crimes against humanity

January 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, called for the “development of effective measures” to prevent and punish crimes against humanity.

Addressing a UN committee on January 19, Archbishop Caccia said that the “the duty to prevent and counter crimes against humanity rests first and foremost” with individual nations.

“At the same time, international cooperation plays an indispensable complementary role, both in addressing the transnational dimensions of such crimes and in supporting those States that lack the capacity to fulfill their obligations effectively,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!