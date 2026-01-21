Catholic World News

Financial situation casts pall over Church in Mali

January 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary general of Mali’s episcopal conference said that the nation’s bishops are meeting to “assess the current financial situation” of the Church there.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, warned that the assessment is necessary to ensure the “continuity and credibility” of the Church’s mission.

The West African nation of 22.6 million (map) is 87.5% Muslim and 3.5% Christian, with 9% adhering to ethnic religions. The Mali War began in 2012; it pits Mali’s government against various Islamist groups.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!