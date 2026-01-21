Catholic World News

Imitate the Samaritan’s compassion, Pope writes in message for World Day of the Sick

January 21, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released Pope Leo’s Message for the 34th World Day of the Sick, commemorated on February 11 (background).

The Pope’s message, dated January 13 and released January 20, is entitled “The compassion of the Samaritan: loving by bearing another’s pain.” The message has three parts:

The gift of encounter: the joy of offering closeness and presence

The shared mission of caring for the sick

Always driven by love for God, to encounter ourselves and our neighbor

“I genuinely hope that our Christian lifestyle will always reflect this fraternal, ‘Samaritan’ spirit—one that is welcoming, courageous, committed and supportive, rooted in our union with God and our faith in Jesus Christ,” Pope Leo said. “Enkindled by this divine love, we will surely be able to give of ourselves for the good of all who suffer, especially our brothers and sisters who are sick, elderly or afflicted.”

