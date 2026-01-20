Catholic World News

South African archbishop threatens lay protestors with canonical penalties

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A South African archbishop said he would impose canonical penalties, including possible excommunication, on 42 lay protestors, unless they took part in a “rehabilitative process.”

The protestors, who took issue with a personnel decision made by Archbishop Dabula Mpako of Pretoria, disrupted Mass in the cathedral there last month, the prelate said.

