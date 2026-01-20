Catholic World News

USCCB discusses regulatory change on foreign-born religious workers

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a two-page document, “Regulatory Change Impacting Foreign-Born Religious Workers.”

The document follows the Trump administration’s policy change on religious worker visas—a change that the bishops’ conference welcomed.

