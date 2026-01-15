Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes Trump administration’s policy change on religious worker visas

January 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration welcomed a Trump administration policy change on the renewal of visas for religious workers.

“Catholic priests, religious, and others who hold religious worker (R-1) visas are generally required to depart the United States upon reaching the maximum period of stay for that visa (five years) and then can possibly return to the country on a subsequent R-1 visa,” the USCCB explained. “Previously, they were required to spend at least one full year outside of the United States between R-1 visas,” but the policy change “amends federal regulations to require no minimum time outside of the country ... provided they meet all other requirements.”

“We are tremendously grateful for the Administration’s work to address certain challenges facing foreign-born religious workers, their employers, and the American communities they serve,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley and Bishop Brendan Cahill. “This targeted change is a truly significant step that will help facilitate essential religious services for Catholics and other people of faith throughout the United States by minimizing disruptions to cherished ministries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!