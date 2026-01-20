Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights wealth inequality

January 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted a prominent front-page article in its January 19 edition to wealth inequality.

In “Disuguaglianza, la legge del più ricco” [Inequality, the law of the most rich], Stefano Leszczynski cited a new report by Oxfam, the British charitable confederation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue20 January
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Fabian, Pope & Martyr; Opt Mem St. Sebastian, Martyr

Image for Tuesday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Fabian, Pope & Martyr; Opt Mem St. Sebastian, Martyr

St. Fabian and St. Sebastian have always been paired together, with their names coupled in the ancient martyrologies, and still paired in the Litany of Saints. The Church today celebrates separate Optional Memorials for Sts. Fabian and Sebastian: St. Fabian (d. 250) was Pope from 236 to…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: