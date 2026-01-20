Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights wealth inequality

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted a prominent front-page article in its January 19 edition to wealth inequality.

In “Disuguaglianza, la legge del più ricco” [Inequality, the law of the most rich], Stefano Leszczynski cited a new report by Oxfam, the British charitable confederation.

