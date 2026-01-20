Catholic World News

Papal prayers, condolences for victims of Spain train accident

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference after the Adamuz train derailments left at least 40 dead and injured nearly 300 others.

Pope Leo offered prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased and extended his consolation to their families and to the injured, Cardinal Parolin said in his telegram, sent on January 19.

