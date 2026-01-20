Catholic World News

Indonesian bishop who declined red hat resigns at 63

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of an Indonesian prelate who was named a cardinal in 2024, but soon declined the nomination.

The prelate, Bishop Paskalis Bruno Syukur, OFM, of Bogor, is only 63.

“Behind every administrative decision, I believe there is the hand of God weaving His plan,” Bishop Syukur said upon his resignation, which was accepted on January 19. “I accept this with inner joy, because obedience to the Holy See is a promise that He holds firmly.”

