Bring Christ’s hope to the world, Pope tells Finnish Christian leaders

January 20, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming Finnish Catholic, Orthodox, and Lutheran prelates who were in Rome for their annual ecumenical pilgrimage, Pope Leo XIV praised their commitment to Christian unity and encouraged them to bear witness to Christ, the “incarnation of hope.”

“At a time when people are often tempted by a sense of hopelessness, we have the essential mission, as Christian messengers of hope, to bring the Lord’s light into the darkest corners of our world,” Pope Leo said during the January 19 audience.

“Thus, encouraged and strengthened by the grace of Jesus Christ, who is the very incarnation of hope for all, we are called and sent out to bear witness to this saving truth with edifying words and charitable deeds,” the Pope added.

Finland, a Nordic nation of 5.6 million (map), is 75% Christian (73% Protestant) and 5% Muslim.

