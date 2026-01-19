Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights plight of Gaza woman

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage in its January 17 edition to the plight of Inas, a young woman in Gaza.

“Inas empties yet another basin of mud, sweeping the space in front of her tent,” Lucia D’Anna wrote in her article. “Two years and much more, the third winter spent in fear and uncertainty. A translator, aunt of three children, she tries to survive in the hell of Gaza, because there is no other term to describe what is happening.”

“The young woman talks about when their house was bombed; everyone was inside,” D’Anna added. “They survived miraculously, escaping barefoot, unable to collect anything from inside, saving themselves, the adults and the children. The whole family has been displaced at least ten times, without a place to stay.”

