UNESCO recognizes intellectual significance of anti-Fascist priest’s work

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has inscribed the Luigi Sturzo Archives in its Memory of the World Registry.

The Servant of God Luigi Sturzo (1871-1959) was a priest and scholar who founded the Italian Popular Party, denounced Fascism, suffered exile under Benito Mussolini, and returned to Italy after World War II. In 1952, he was named an Italian senator for life; in 2002, his beatification cause was inaugurated.

