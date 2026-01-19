Catholic World News

Mexican bishops announce national dialogue for peace

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Mexican bishops’ conference announced that 1,370 people will gather in Guadalajara from January 30 and February 1 for a National Dialogue for Peace.

The murder of two Jesuit priests in 2022 led to “the largest listening movement in Mexico’s recent history: more than a thousand forums throughout the national territory that documented more than 20,000 voices,” according to the Jesuits of Mexico.

The listening sessions led to a national peace agenda and will culminate in the national dialogue. The dialogue’s executive director is Father Atilano González Candia, SJ.

