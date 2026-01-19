Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin condemns Iranian repression, threat of force in Greenland

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, decried the Iranian government’s repression of its citizens, rued the possibility of war over Greenland, and expressed hope that the “great uncertainty” in Venezuela might develop into democracy and an improved economic situation.

Fielding questions from journalists on January 17, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “solutions by force cannot be used” in Greenland and that threats to do so are “unacceptable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

