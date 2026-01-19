Catholic World News

Nuncio says current Russian attacks on Ukraine bear some resemblance to Stalin’s Holodomor

January 19, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic nuncio to Ukraine said in an interview that current Russian attacks on Ukraine bear “some resemblance” to the Holodomor perpetrated against Ukraine by Joseph Stalin’s Soviet regime in 1932-1933.

Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas said:

Food shortages are being caused by this energy crisis, apart from the difficulties faced by civilians due to the cold. This seems to have some resemblance to the Holodomor that Ukraine went through in the 1930s.



We have our own generator at the Nunciature, which means we can have more light, water, and heating than the others. If the situation remains unchanged, it is possible that the entire Ukrainian capital would need to be evacuated, as the mayor of Kyiv said a few days ago.

The nuncio also spoke about the Latin-rite hierarchy’s decision to dedicate the year to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Seeking Christ’s “merciful reception, forgiveness of sins, and protection from all evil, we prayed that God’s goodness would overcome sin and war and grant us peace,” said the nuncio. “We know that war is caused by the devil’s actions, and the devil is afraid every time we worship God.”

