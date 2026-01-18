Catholic World News

Learn from St. John the Baptist, Pope tells pilgrims

January 18, 2026

Reflecting on John 1:29-34, the Gospel reading at Mass today, Pope Leo XIV encouraged pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square to learn from St. John the Baptist.

“John recognized Jesus as the Savior; he proclaimed Jesus’ divinity and mission to the people of Israel and then stepped aside, having completed his task,” Pope Leo said during today’s midday Angelus address (video). “It would have been easy for him to exploit this fame; instead, he did not succumb to the temptations of success and popularity.”

“When the Lord came, with joy and humility he acknowledged God’s presence and stepped out of the spotlight,” the Pope continued. “How important his witness is for us today!”

Pope Leo explained:

Indeed, approval, consensus and visibility are often given excessive importance, to the point of shaping people’s ideas, behaviors and even their inner lives. This causes suffering and division, and gives rise to lifestyles and relationships that are fragile, disappointing and imprisoning. In truth, we do not need these “substitutes for happiness.” Our joy and greatness are not founded on passing illusions of success or fame, but on knowing ourselves to be loved and wanted by our heavenly Father.

“The love of which Jesus speaks is the love of a God who even today comes among us, not to dazzle us with spectacular displays, but to share in our struggles and to take our burdens upon himself,” the Pontiff added. “In doing so, he reveals to us the truth about who we are and how precious we are in his sight.”

The Pope concluded:

Dear friends, let us not allow ourselves to be distracted from the Lord’s presence in our midst. Let us not waste our time and energies chasing after appearances. Rather, let us learn from John the Baptist to remain vigilant, to love simplicity, to be sincere in our words, to live soberly, and to cultivate a depth of mind and heart. Let us be content with what is essential and make time each day, when possible, for a special moment to pause in silence to pray, reflect and listen—in other words, “to withdraw into the desert”, in order to meet the Lord and remain with him. May the Virgin Mary, model of simplicity, wisdom and humility, help us in this resolve.

Following the recitation of the Angelus, Pope Leo XIV recalled that the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity begins today.

“The origins of this initiative date back two centuries, and Pope Leo XIII greatly encouraged it,” the Pontiff said. “During these days, I invite all Catholic communities to deepen their prayers for the full, visible unity of all Christians.”

The Pope added:

Our responsibility for unity must be accompanied by a steadfast commitment to peace and justice in the world. Today, I would like to recall in particular the great suffering of the people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many have been forced to flee their country—especially to Burundi—due to violence, and they are facing a serious humanitarian crisis. Let us pray that dialogue for reconciliation and peace may always prevail among the parties in conflict.

Pope Leo concluded by assuring flood victims in southern Africa of his prayers, greeting various groups of pilgrims, and wishing everyone a happy Sunday.

