Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy forms men of God who build bridges, prelate says

January 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, the president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, described the institute’s mission as “building bridges of peace and justice, restoring authentic bonds and promoting a civilization founded on love and respect for the dignity of every person.”

“For the diplomats of the Holy See, this commitment is rooted in the virtue of hope, in the conviction that peace is born above all as a gift from God,” said Archbishop Pennacchio, who was appointed the academy’s president in 2023. “It is the task of the pontifical representative to nourish this hope in the light of Christ, with a spiritual life founded on the daily listening to the Word of God and on prayer.”

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, interviewed the prelate as the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy begins its 325th anniversary year. The academy trains priests for the Holy See’s diplomatic service.

