Pope appoints longtime diplomat to lead Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy

January 26, 2023

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, a longtime apostolic nuncio, to lead the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, where priests are trained to become Vatican diplomats.

Ordained a priest of the Diocese of Aversa (Italy) in 1976, Archbishop Pennacchio entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 1979. He was the apostolic nuncio in Rwanda (1998-2003), Singapore and Cambodia (2003-2010), India and Nepal (2010-2016), and Poland (2016-2023), among other positions.

Archbishop Pennacchio, who turned 70 last September, is older than his predecessor, Archbishop Joseph Marino, who served only three years and three months in the position—a shorter tenure than his three predecessors, each of whom served for six or seven years. Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Marino, an American prelate, on January 23, his seventieth birthday—the day on which pontifical representatives are permitted to offer their resignation.

