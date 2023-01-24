Catholic World News

US archbishop, head of Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, resigns on 70th birthday

January 24, 2023

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Joseph Marino as president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, the school that trains future Vatican diplomats.

Appointed to the position in October 2019, Archbishop Marino held his office for only three years and three months—half the length of the terms of his three predecessors.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Marino, a native of Alabama and former apostolic nuncio, on the prelate’s seventieth birthday, the day on which pontifical representatives are permitted to retire.

