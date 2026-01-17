Catholic World News

Vatican official hails documentary on jubilee

January 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Filmoteca Vaticana (Vatican Film Library) hosted a screening of a preview of Oculus Spei (Eye of Hope, trailer), a short documentary film on the 2025 jubilee year that arose from a multimedia work of the same name.

“The artist Annalaura di Luggo felt the urgency to open other symbolic gateways, giving life to Oculus Spei, an installation composed of virtual portals, capable of conveying the emotion of the opening to an even wider audience, overcoming physical, cultural, and sensory boundaries,” Msgr. Lucio Adrián Ruiz, secretary of the Dicastery for Communication, said at the January 14 screening.

