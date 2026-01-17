Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman highlights Jordan’s holy sites

January 17, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has published an editorial, “Holy Land: A fifth Gospel that begins in Jordan.”

“When we think or speak about the Holy Land, we naturally refer to the historical places of Jesus’ life in Palestine and Israel: Bethlehem, Nazareth, Capernaum, Jerusalem,” Tornielli wrote in the editorial, published yesterday. “But there is another country where Christian memories are scattered and which is worth making a destination for pilgrimages: Jordan.”

Tornielli discussed Aqaba, Petra, Mount Nebo, Machaerus, and Al-Maghtas, the site of Jesus’ baptism.

