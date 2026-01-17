Catholic World News

Leading Slovenian bishops tell Pope to desire to build a more missionary, unified Church

January 17, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received the officers of the Slovenian Bishops’ Conference, who invited the Pontiff to Slovenia and spoke with him about their commitment to unity and their desire to become a more missionary Church.

“As the Church in Slovenia, we want to become more and more a missionary Church,” Bishop Andrej Saje, president of the episcopal conference, told Pope Leo during yesterday’s audience. “In a world of division and tension, we want to bear witness to the Gospel of unity and reconciliation.”

Bishop Saje also “emphasized the commitment of the Slovenian bishops to walk the path of unity, because the Church as a sacrament connects people with God and with each other,” according to the episcopal conference.

The prelate spoke about the history of the Church in Slovenia and recalled that the Holy See in 1992 became the first state to recognize Slovenia’s independence.

The European nation of 2.2 million (map) is 83% Christian (77% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

