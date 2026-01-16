Catholic World News

Baltimore seminary names new rector

January 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Review (Baltimore)

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Baltimore and the superior general of the Society of St. Sulpice have named Father Shawn Gould, PSS, as the new rector of St. Mary’s Seminary and University.

A priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago who became a Sulpician in 2021, Father Gould was previously director of the Blessed Michael J. McGivney Propaedeutic House of Formation in Baltimore.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

