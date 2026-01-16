Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput offers ‘thoughts on America, age 250’

January 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a reflection for America’s 250th anniversary, Archbishop Charles Chaput wrote that “the America emerging today is already much less friendly to the Christian faith than anything in our country’s past.”

“It doesn’t need to be this way,” said the retired archbishop of Philadelphia. “And that poses a challenge for all of us as Catholics ... We make the future; nothing in this world is inevitable.”

Archbishop Chaput added:

The vocation of a Christian disciple is to feed the soul of the world as well as its mind; to offer a vision of men and women made whole by the love of God, the beauty of creation, and the reality of things unseen; to see the world in the light of eternity; to recapture the nobility of the human story and the dignity and destiny of the human person. This is the work that sets fire to the human heart.

