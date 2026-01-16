Catholic World News

Bishop deplores possibility of Virginia amendment enshrining abortion to moment of birth

January 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the upcoming Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children, the bishop of Arlington, Virginia, warned of the “looming threat of an extreme abortion amendment to our state constitution.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge said yesterday that “we face serious legislative proposals that threaten the dignity of human life at its most vulnerable stages. Among these is the resolution to amend the state constitution in a way that will enshrine abortion up to the very moment of birth, along with the potential removal of parental involvement in minors’ decisions regarding abortion and gender-rejecting medical interventions.”

“These threats to the Commonwealth of Virginia are serious and would represent a serious moral and social regression,” he continued. “These threats would contribute to a cultural mentality that views human life as disposable when others are dependent, experiencing treatable forms of suffering, or are simply seen as inconvenient.”

