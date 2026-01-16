Catholic World News

Welsh bishops urge lawmakers to reject assisted suicide

January 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Wales called upon Welsh lawmakers to vote against assisted suicide when the matter comes before the Senedd, or Welsh parliament, on January 27.

“If enacted, this Bill would introduce assisted suicide into law and represent a profound change in how society responds to those who are terminally ill,” Archbishop Mark O’Toole and Bishop Peter Brignall wrote in their statement, issued January 15.

“In our view, it would place many vulnerable people at greater risk,” they continued. “International experience shows that where assisted suicide is legalized, eligibility criteria tend to expand over time, the number of deaths increases, and subtle but real pressure is placed on people who are elderly, disabled, or who fear becoming a burden on others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!