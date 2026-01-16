Catholic World News

2nd-ranking official of pontifical abuse commission named to new position

January 16, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Luís Manuel Alí Herrera, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, as vicar of the cardinal archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore).

The 58-year-old Colombian prelate was appointed auxiliary bishop of Bogotá in 2015 and the second-ranking official of the pontifical commission in 2024. Pope Leo named him a member of the Dicastery for the Clergy last May.

Bishop Alí Herrera has remained auxiliary bishop of Bogotá while serving as secretary of the pontifical commission, the current (2025) edition of the Annuario Pontificio notes. Yesterday’s announcement of his appointment to Santa Maria Maggiore included no announcement of a resignation from either of these positions.

