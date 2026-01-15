Catholic World News

Archbishop Weisenburger appoints former Buffalo seminary rector to lead Detroit’s seminary

January 15, 2026

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit has appointed Father Kevin Creagh, CM, the new rector and president of St. John’s Major Seminary.

In 2019, Father Creagh was appointed president and rector of Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, New York. The Diocese of Buffalo closed the seminary the following year.

Father Creagh, who is currently senior vice president for mission integration at Catholic Health, Long Island, succeeds Father Stephen Burr, who was named the Detroit seminary’s rector in 2021.

Last July, Archbishop Weisenburger fired three seminary professors who had been critical of Pope Francis. Archbishop Weisenburger was installed as Detroit’s archbishop in March 2025.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!