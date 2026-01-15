Catholic World News

Secretary of State Rubio: US is working closely with Church in Cuba on disaster assistance

January 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on US Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced yesterday that the United States is “working in close partnership with the Catholic Church in Cuba” to deliver disaster aid “transparently and effectively.”

“Consistent with our longstanding policy, we have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that this assistance reaches the Cuban people directly, without interference or diversion by the illegitimate regime,” Rubio said of the US aid for victims of Hurricane Melissa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!