Malawi bishop warns young people against gambling

January 15, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop in Malawi warned young people of the dangers of gambling.

“Many young people turn to betting in the hope of earning a living, especially at a time when unemployment is high, and some have no reliable source of income beyond support from their parents,” Bishop Peter Adrian Chifukwa said at the closing Mass of the National Annual General Meeting of Young Christian Workers.

The prelate warned that gambling “can lead to behaviors such as stealing, because one becomes obsessed with always having money available for betting, driven by the hope of winning more.”

Malawi, a southeastern African nation of 22.2 million (map), is 79% Christian (40% Catholic), 15% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

