388 million Christians suffer ‘high levels’ of persecution and discrimination, report finds

January 15, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An organization dedicated to assisting persecuted Christians reported that over 388 million Christians suffer “high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith.”

In its newly released World Watch List 2026, Open Doors stated that the countries with the highest level of persecution are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Nigeria, Pakistan, Libya, and Iran.

