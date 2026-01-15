Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister denounces surrogacy

January 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made by Pope Leo in his address to the diplomatic corps (CWN analysis), the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations denounced surrogacy as a “new form of colonialism” and said that the practice is contrary to human dignity because it commodifies the human person.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher made his remarks in a public conversation with Eugenia Maria Roccella, Italy’s Minister for Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities. The conversation took place on January 13 in the Italian Embassy to the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!