Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights Iranian regime’s repression

January 15, 2026

L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its January 14 edition to government repression in Iran.

In “Iran: Una repressione che semina solo morte” [Iran: A repression that sows only death], the newspaper reported that “authorities speak of over 2,000 deaths, but NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and activists say there are at least 12,000. And most of the victims are young people.”

“Iran is a country of young people, the average age is around 30,” the unsigned report noted. “And it is precisely the courage of young people, who have taken to the streets since December 28 alongside merchants in anti-government protests and against the economic crisis, which then involved almost all segments and sectors of society, that is being targeted by the repression of the Tehran regime.”

