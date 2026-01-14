Catholic World News

Staten Island parishes vandalized; state senator pushes for more church security

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Following recent acts of crime and vandalism at three Staten Island parishes, the local state senator, Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, called for increased security.

One parish was defaced with feces during a Christmas Mass; the rectory of a second parish was broken into. At a third parish, an assailant interrupted Mass “by breaking an angel statue, snatching the missal and a cross from the altar, tearing down flowers, and damaging the sanctuary’s marble floor,” CNA reported.

