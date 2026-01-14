Catholic World News

Former Anglican bishop discusses journey to Catholic faith

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In an article in The Catholic Herald, Msgr. Michael Nazir-Ali recounted his intellectual journey from the Anglican episcopate to the Catholic faith.

Msgr. Nazir-Ali, the former Anglican bishop of Raiwind (Pakistan) and Rochester (England), was received into the Church and ordained a priest of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham in 2021.

