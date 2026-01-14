Catholic World News

Be a ‘drum major for justice,’ USCCB president says in MLK Day reflection

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to a 1968 sermon by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops encouraged each of the faithful to be a “drum major for justice.”

“Dr. King’s sermon encouraged people to be leaders in the priorities that Christ gave us: to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, welcome the stranger, clothe the naked, care for the sick, and visit those in prison,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City wrote in his reflection for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, released yesterday.

“I encourage you to take time to reflect on how the Holy Spirit may be inviting you to join with others in addressing challenges within our families, neighborhoods, or communities,” Archbishop Coakley added. “May we lead the way in building a society rooted in justice, peace, righteousness, and the dignity of every human person.”

