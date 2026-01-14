Catholic World News

Gambling advertising compromises festival’s Catholic character, archbishop says

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: As the Philippine feast of the Santo Niño de Cebú approaches, Cebu’s archbishop asked festival organizers not to accept advertising from the gambling industry.

Archbishop Alberto Uy said that the festival “should remain a celebration that truly reflects the joy, purity, and light of the Santo Niño [Holy Child]. We can honor him not only with our dances, prayers, and celebrations, but also through the moral choices we make in organizing this sacred event.”

