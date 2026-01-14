Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal weighs in on Iran, calls for pilgrims to return to Holy Land

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said that protests in Iran manifest the “desire [for] life, dignity, and justice” that is “inside the heart of any human being.”

Speaking with Vatican News, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, expressed hope that the situation “will not conclude in more violence and bloodshed.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa also discussed the continued humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the far “more serene” situation of the Church in Jordan, where the Latin Patriarchate oversees 30 schools. Describing the Holy Land as “a fifth Gospel” and “a kind of eighth sacrament,” the cardinal said it is “absolutely safe” for pilgrims to return.

