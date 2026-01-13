Catholic World News

US bishops’ president meets with President Trump, Vice President Vance

January 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops met yesterday at the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City “had the opportunity for introductory meetings with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and other Administration officials, in which they discussed areas of mutual concern, as well as areas for further dialogue,” the USCCB stated last evening.

“Archbishop Coakley is grateful for the engagement and looks forward to ongoing discussions,” the statement added.

