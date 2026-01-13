Catholic World News

To bless nationalism is blasphemy, Irish Primate says

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In his new year’s message to the people of Ireland, the Primate of All Ireland said that he is “saddened when I see people of faith online who seem ‘armed to the teeth,’ and who persist in ‘othering’ and accentuating difference.”

“It is particularly disappointing when you see this from Christians online who label and dismiss others because of their race, religion or some other perceived difference,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh. “This is not of God.”

Archbishop Martin added that “unfortunately, it has become increasingly common to drag the language of faith into political battles, to bless nationalism, and to justify violence and armed struggle in the name of religion. Believers must actively refute, above all by the witness of their lives, these forms of blasphemy that profane the holy name of God.”

