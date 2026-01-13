Catholic World News

Vatican court blocks prosecutor’s appeal in Becciu case

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office announced yesterday that the Vatican’s highest appellate court ruled against prosecutor Alessandro Diddi in his appeal of the 2023 court ruling in the “trial of the century.”

The 2023 ruling in the financial crimes trial saw the conviction of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and eight other defendants. Diddi appealed the court’s rejection of his charge that the defendants engaged in a conspiracy. The defendants’ appeals of the 2023 ruling are pending.

