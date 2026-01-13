Catholic World News

Amid armed conflict, Cameroon’s bishops discuss communion, collegiality

January 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Amid the Anglophone Crisis, an armed conflict that began in 2017, Cameroon’s bishops met in Kumba and devoted their meeting to the theme of “communion and collegiality.”

The central African nation of 32 million (map) is 58% Christian (28% Catholic), 22% Muslim, and 19% ethnic religionist. Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey there in 2009.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue13 January
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hilary of Poitiers, Bishop and Doctor

Image for Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hilary of Poitiers, Bishop and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Hilary of Poitiers (310-367). Hilary was one of the great champions of the Catholic belief in the divinity of Christ. By his preaching, his treatise on the Trinity, his part in the Councils, his daring opposition to the Emperor Constantius, he showed…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: