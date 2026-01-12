Catholic World News

Former Irish president says infant baptism violates human rights

January 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Mary McAleese, Ireland’s president from 1997 to 2011, described infant baptism as “a long-standing, systemic and overlooked severe restriction on children’s rights with regard to religion.”

Writing in Ireland’s leading newspaper, McAleese charged that infant baptism violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

