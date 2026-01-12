Catholic World News

Asturias president, Pontiff discuss international drift toward war

January 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Adrián Barbón, the president of the Spanish province of Asturias, on January 10.

Barbón said that he shared with the Pope his “concern about the drift toward tension, conflicts, and wars that are ravaging the world, and also to speak to him about Asturias, its history, culture, and natural heritage. Also about its people, whom I represent with enormous pride.”

“It has been an emotional visit, and with the respectful reserve that I must maintain, I assure you that I left it with an immense feeling of peace,” he added.

