Catholic World News

Asturias president, Pontiff discuss international drift toward war

January 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on @AdrianBarbon

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Adrián Barbón, the president of the Spanish province of Asturias, on January 10.

Barbón said that he shared with the Pope his “concern about the drift toward tension, conflicts, and wars that are ravaging the world, and also to speak to him about Asturias, its history, culture, and natural heritage. Also about its people, whom I represent with enormous pride.”

“It has been an emotional visit, and with the respectful reserve that I must maintain, I assure you that I left it with an immense feeling of peace,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon12 January
Ordinary Time

Monday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Church returns to Ordinary Time, the Monday of the First Week in Ordinary Time. The Church in Canada celebrates the Memorial of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys (1620-1700), renowned for her work, her spirituality and her impact on society and the Church in North America. In 1982 Pope St. John Paul…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: