EU official speaks of Pope’s ‘moral leadership’

January 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Séamus Boland, president of the EU’s European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), on January 10.

“I was honoured to have a private audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Boland said in a brief social media post. “It was a privilege to hear first hand the insights which underpin the Holy Father’s moral leadership. I am also deeply grateful for the opportunity to convey to his Holiness my EESC priorities.”

