EU official speaks of Pope’s ‘moral leadership’

January 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on @EESC_President

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Séamus Boland, president of the EU’s European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), on January 10.

“I was honoured to have a private audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Boland said in a brief social media post. “It was a privilege to hear first hand the insights which underpin the Holy Father’s moral leadership. I am also deeply grateful for the opportunity to convey to his Holiness my EESC priorities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

