Catholic World News

Franciscan leaders release ‘Seeds for Eternal Life,’ on St. Francis and his spiritual legacy

January 11, 2026

Six Franciscan leaders have published “A Seed for Eternal Life,” a joint letter on St. Francis of Assisi and his spiritual legacy.

The letter was released yesterday in Assisi, at the inauguration of the 800th anniversary year of the death of St. Francis, who died on the evening of October 3, 1226.

In the joint letter, the Franciscan leaders offered an introduction to the saint’s life, in three brief sections: “The Encounters That Changed Everything,” “The Church: Poor yet Fertile Soil,” and “Brothers for Bringing Peace to the World.”

“There are three key sentiments from the Gospel that describe this precious legacy,” the Franciscan leaders wrote: “mercy towards the poor and love for Christ crucified,” “submission to the Church, in which alone the love of God is made present in the Eucharist,” and “fraternal life of service and hospitality, a prerequisite for credible proclamation of reconciliation and peace.”

The letter’s six authors are

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!