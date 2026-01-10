Catholic World News

Pope thanks jubilee officials, volunteers

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV thanked the Church officials, civil officials, and thousands of volunteers involved in the events of the recently completed jubilee year.

“The visit to the tombs of Peter and Paul, of the other Apostles and Martyrs, the journey towards the Holy Door, the experience of forgiveness and of God’s mercy, were for many people moments of fruitful encounter with the Lord Jesus,” Pope Leo said this morning to the thousands gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall (video).

The Pope added, “With your work, you helped many people to find and rediscover hope, and to resume the journey of life with renewed faith and intentions of charity.”

