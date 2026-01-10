Catholic World News

New Salesian leader devotes new year’s message to faith

January 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Salesian Bulletin

CWN Editor's Note: Father Fabio Attard, SDB, elected rector major of the Salesians of Don Bosco last year, devoted his first strenna, or new year’s message, to faith.

“We recognize that our mission is to educate to faith and in faith,” Father Attard wrote in the message’s introduction. “The challenge that immediately arises is very clear: how can we do this if this source of light within me is growing dim? How can we remain calm when we realize that extinguishing the light in our hearts means, in the long run, leaving young people and all those we accompany in the deepest darkness?”

The Salesians (13,694 members) are poised to overtake the Jesuits (13,768 members) as the largest male religious institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!